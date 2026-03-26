Arizona vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (34-2) or the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Arizona vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (71.6%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Thursday's Arizona-Arkansas spread (Arizona -7.5) or over/under (166.5 points).

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Arizona vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 22-14-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas has put together a 23-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Arizona (13-12) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (52%) than Arkansas (1-1) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

This year, the Razorbacks are 12-5-0 at home against the spread (.706 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Arizona vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 24 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 16-1 when favored by -375 or better by bookmakers this year.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Arkansas has gone 4-7 in those games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 78.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best squad in the country in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points conceded (73.3) last year.

Last year, Arizona was 14th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.4 per game) and 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6).

With 16.2 assists per game last season, Arizona was 32nd in the nation.

Arizona was 186th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.2) and 215th in turnovers forced (10.9) last year.

Arkansas was 95th in college basketball last year with 76.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 156th with 71.4 points allowed per contest.

Arkansas pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Arkansas ranked 124th in college basketball with 14.2 assists per contest.

Arkansas ranked 201st in the nation with 11.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 146th with 11.6 forced turnovers per game.

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