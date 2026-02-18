Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 18
With nine games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 4 Arizona and No. 23 BYU at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.
For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, read our betting odds preview below.
Alabama vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (64.22% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-3.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
UConn vs. Creighton
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (92.96% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-17.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: TNT
Arizona vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 23 BYU Cougars at No. 4 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (79.79% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-11.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Winner: Kansas (65.31% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-5.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: Peacock
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia
- Matchup: No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Winner: Virginia (85.27% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-13.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (63.67% win probability)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Marquette vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 17 St. John's Red Storm at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: St. John's (81.69% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-9.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: TNT
USC vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at USC Trojans
- Projected Winner: Illinois (64.95% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-9.5)
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: BTN
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (80.67% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
