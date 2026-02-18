FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

With nine games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 4 Arizona and No. 23 BYU at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, read our betting odds preview below.

Alabama vs. Arkansas

UConn vs. Creighton

Arizona vs. BYU

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Marquette vs. St. John's

USC vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at USC Trojans
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (64.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-9.5)
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: BTN

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (80.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

