Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 18

With nine games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 4 Arizona and No. 23 BYU at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, read our betting odds preview below.

Alabama vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (64.22% win probability)

Alabama (64.22% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-3.5)

Alabama (-3.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN

UConn vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 5 UConn Huskies

Creighton Bluejays at No. 5 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (92.96% win probability)

UConn (92.96% win probability) Spread: UConn (-17.5)

UConn (-17.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: TNT

Arizona vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 23 BYU Cougars at No. 4 Arizona Wildcats

No. 23 BYU Cougars at No. 4 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (79.79% win probability)

Arizona (79.79% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-11.5)

Arizona (-11.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner: Kansas (65.31% win probability)

Kansas (65.31% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: Peacock

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Matchup: No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Winner: Virginia (85.27% win probability)

Virginia (85.27% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-13.5)

Virginia (-13.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ACC Network

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (63.67% win probability)

Vanderbilt (63.67% win probability) Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.5)

Vanderbilt (-4.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Marquette vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 17 St. John's Red Storm at Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 17 St. John's Red Storm at Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: St. John's (81.69% win probability)

St. John's (81.69% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-9.5)

St. John's (-9.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: TNT

USC vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at USC Trojans

No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at USC Trojans Projected Winner: Illinois (64.95% win probability)

Illinois (64.95% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-9.5)

Illinois (-9.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: BTN

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons

No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons Projected Winner: Gonzaga (80.67% win probability)

Gonzaga (80.67% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)

Gonzaga (-14.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

