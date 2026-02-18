UConn vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

The UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East) will try to extend a 12-game home win streak when they square off against the Creighton Bluejays (13-13, 7-8 Big East) on February 18, 2026 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (92.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for UConn (-16.5) versus Creighton on Wednesday. The total has been set at 142.5 points for this game.

UConn vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled an 8-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton is 8-18-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies own a worse record against the spread at home (3-11-0) than they do in road games (4-5-0).

The Bluejays have performed better against the spread away (3-6-0) than at home (4-10-0) this year.

UConn has five wins against the spread in 15 conference games this season.

Creighton has four wins against the spread in 15 Big East games this season.

UConn vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with 19 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Huskies have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -2778 or better.

Creighton has won two of the 11 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (18.2%).

The Bluejays have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 96.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, UConn was the 90th-ranked squad in college basketball (77.0 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 56th (68.0 points allowed per game).

Last season, UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9).

UConn was eighth-best in college basketball in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, UConn was 71st in the nation in committing them (10.0 per game) last year. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

Last season Creighton scored 75.5 points per game (131st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.0 points per contest (110th-ranked).

With 34.4 boards per game, Creighton was 53rd in the country. It ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 172nd in college basketball.

Creighton was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 17.1 per game (13th-best in college basketball).

Creighton ranked -4-worst in the nation with 7.4 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball).

