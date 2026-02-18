Vanderbilt vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

SEC action on Wednesday will see the the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (21-4, 8-4 SEC) visit the Missouri Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC) at Mizzou Arena, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Arena: Mizzou Arena

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (63.9%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-Missouri spread (Vanderbilt -4.5) or total (153.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 14-11-0 ATS this season.

Missouri has put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Missouri is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 12-8 ATS record Vanderbilt puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Commodores own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-7-0) than they do on the road (5-3-0).

The Tigers have performed better against the spread on the road (4-4-0) than at home (6-9-0) this season.

Vanderbilt is 6-6-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Missouri is 5-7-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has won in 16, or 88.9%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Commodores have a mark of 15-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -205 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has compiled a 4-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, the Tigers have gone 3-3 (50%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt is outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game with a +370 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) and gives up 73.6 per contest (176th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt's leading scorer, Tyler, ranks 82nd in the nation averaging 18.3 points per game.

Missouri has a +143 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. It is putting up 80.0 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.3 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

Missouri's leading scorer, Mark Mitchell, is 140th in college basketball, scoring 17.2 points per game.

The Commodores win the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They record 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 125th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.7 per contest.

Devin averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 176th in college basketball) to lead the Commodores.

The Tigers average 33.2 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Mitchell is 379th in the country with 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Vanderbilt's 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in college basketball, and the 91.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 89th in college basketball.

The Tigers rank 73rd in college basketball with 102.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 205th defensively with 95.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

