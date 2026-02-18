Arizona vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

Big 12 play on Wednesday will see the the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big 12) host the No. 23 BYU Cougars (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at McKale Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (79.8%)

If you plan to place a wager on Arizona-BYU outing (in which Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite and the total is set at 165.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Arizona vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU has compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats own a worse record against the spread in home games (7-7-0) than they do in away games (4-3-0).

The Cougars' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. They are 4-8-0 ATS on their home court and 2-4-0 on the road.

Arizona has seven wins against the spread in 12 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, BYU is 3-9-0 this season.

Arizona vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been victorious in 14, or 87.5%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have been a -847 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

BYU has not yet won a game it was the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-0.

The Cougars have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +570 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 89.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +491 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (55th in college basketball).

Brayden Burries is 237th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.7 points per game.

BYU's +299 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per contest (206th in college basketball).

AJ Dybantsa's team-leading 24.4 points per game rank him first in college basketball.

The 40.9 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank second in the nation, and are 13.6 more than the 27.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Tobe Awaka's 9.7 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 18th in college basketball action.

The Cougars are 35th in the country at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Keba Keita paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball).

Arizona ranks 28th in college basketball with 106.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cougars put up 106.6 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while giving up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

