Virginia vs Georgia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 2-11 ACC) aim to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (22-3, 10-2 ACC) on February 18, 2026.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Virginia win (85.1%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Virginia-Georgia Tech spread (Virginia -13.5) or total (145.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has covered 11 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.

Virginia covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Georgia Tech covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (100%).

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in eight opportunities on the road.

This year, the Yellow Jackets are 5-11-0 at home against the spread (.312 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-2-0 ATS (.750).

Against the spread, in conference play, Virginia is 6-6-0 this season.

Georgia Tech has beaten the spread six times in 13 ACC games.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been victorious in 17, or 85%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cavaliers have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -1250 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia Tech has a 1-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 6.7% of those games).

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Virginia was the fifth-worst team in the nation (64.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 39th (66.8 points allowed per game).

Last season, Virginia was worst in the country in rebounds (26.8 per game) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

At 14.7 assists per game last year, Virginia was 93rd in the country.

Virginia was the 25th-best squad in the country in turnovers per game (9.3) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2) last year.

Georgia Tech ranked 199th in the nation last season with 73.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 204th with 72.7 points allowed per game.

With 33.6 boards per game, Georgia Tech was 75th in college basketball. It ceded 32.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

Georgia Tech delivered 14.8 assists per game, which ranked them 91st in the nation.

Last year Georgia Tech committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (234th-ranked).

