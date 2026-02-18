Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Warriors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS

The Golden State Warriors (29-26) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (35-19) at Chase Center on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The game tips at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Warriors vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3.5 217.5 -144 +122

Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55%)

Warriors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 30-23-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 24-30-1 this year.

This season, 20 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 55 chances.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 31 of 55 set point totals (56.4%).

At home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (13-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-9-1).

The Celtics have gone over the total in the same percentage of home games as away games (37%).

Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (13-14-1) than away (11-16-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have gone over 17 of 28 times at home (60.7%), and 14 of 27 away (51.9%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.4 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.7 points, 8.3 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Warriors get 8.6 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The Warriors get 11.5 points per game from Moses Moody, plus 3.3 boards and 1.5 assists.

Per game, Quinten Post gives the Warriors 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Warriors are receiving 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Al Horford.

