Alabama vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

The Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 8-4 SEC) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC), winners of three straight.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (64.2%)

Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite over Arkansas on Wednesday and the total is set at 183.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Alabama vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Arkansas is 17-8-0 ATS this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Arkansas is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 8-10 ATS record Alabama puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have performed better at home (10-4-0) than away (4-3-0).

Alabama has five wins against the spread in 12 conference games this season.

Against the spread in SEC action, Arkansas is 8-4-0 this year.

Alabama vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has won in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won 13 of 14 games when listed as at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. Arkansas has finished 2-5 in those games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Alabama was best in college basketball offensively (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (81.3 points allowed).

Last season, Alabama was third-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 290th in rebounds allowed (33.0).

Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in assists (17.1 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Alabama was 267th in college basketball in committing them (12.1 per game) last season. It was 305th in forcing them (10.0 per game).

Arkansas was 95th in college basketball last season with 76.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 156th with 71.4 points allowed per game.

Arkansas grabbed 32.4 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Last season Arkansas ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.2 per game.

Last season Arkansas averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

