Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ALT and FDSSC

A pair of the league's top scorers square off when Jamal Murray (13th, 25.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (35-20) visit Kawhi Leonard (eighth, 27.9 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (26-28) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ALT and FDSSC. The Nuggets are 4-point favorites. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 225.5 -178 +150

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (54.8%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 31-24-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 27-27-0 this year.

This season, 34 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

The Clippers have gone over the point total 51.9% of the time this season (28 of 54 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-10-0) than it has in home games (12-14-0).

At home, the Nuggets go over the over/under 57.7% of the time (15 of 26 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 65.5% of games (19 of 29).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (16-14-0) than at home (11-13-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 12 of 24) compared to on the road (53.3%, 16 of 30).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.3 boards and 10.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 4.4 boards and 7.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown averages 7.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 57.7% from the floor.

Clippers Leaders

Leonard averages 27.9 points for the Clippers, plus 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Per game, John Collins gets the Clippers 13.8 points, 5.1 boards and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Per game, Brook Lopez gives the Clippers 6.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.