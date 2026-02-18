Gonzaga vs San Francisco College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-2, 13-1 WCC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the San Francisco Dons (15-13, 7-8 WCC) on February 18, 2026 at Chase Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (80.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on Gonzaga-San Francisco contest (in which Gonzaga is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

San Francisco has compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's less often than San Francisco covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (100%).

The Bulldogs own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than they do in away games (5-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Dons have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Gonzaga has seven wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

San Francisco is 5-10-0 against the spread in WCC action this year.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 20 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 9-1 when favored by -1587 or better by oddsmakers this year.

San Francisco has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. San Francisco has finished 3-7 in those games.

The Dons have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best team in college basketball in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

Last year, Gonzaga was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9).

Gonzaga was best in the nation in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

Last season, Gonzaga was 25th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

Last year San Francisco averaged 76 points per game (116th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 69.1 points per contest (84th-ranked).

San Francisco pulled down 32.5 rebounds per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

San Francisco ranked 148th in the country with 13.9 dimes per contest.

San Francisco averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!