Kansas vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 4-8 Big 12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) on February 18, 2026 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (64.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Kansas-Oklahoma State outing (in which Kansas is a 5.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 156.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 16-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has put together an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

The Jayhawks sport a better record against the spread in home games (8-4-0) than they do in road games (4-4-0).

This year, the Cowboys are 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Against the spread, in conference action, Kansas is 7-5-0 this season.

Oklahoma State is 5-7-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -285 or better.

Oklahoma State has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-9).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer, the Cowboys have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas averages 77.1 points per game (151st in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per contest (41st in college basketball). It has a +228 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Kansas' leading scorer, Flory Bidunga, ranks 308th in college basketball putting up 14.8 points per game.

Oklahoma State has a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. It is putting up 84.7 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and is giving up 81.3 per outing to rank 344th in college basketball.

Oklahoma State's leading scorer, Anthony Roy, ranks 112th in college basketball, putting up 17.6 points per game.

The 36.0 rebounds per game the Jayhawks average rank 35th in the country, and are 3.7 more than the 32.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Bidunga is 34th in college basketball play with 9.1 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The Cowboys grab 33.8 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball), compared to the 33.4 of their opponents.

Parsa Fallah tops the Cowboys with 6.2 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball).

Kansas averages 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (130th in college basketball), and allows 87.7 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

The Cowboys rank 119th in college basketball averaging 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 224th, allowing 96.0 points per 100 possessions.

