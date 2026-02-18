Champions League Predictions: 2 Betting Picks and Best Bets for Wednesday 2/18/26

The Champions League is into the knockout rounds, pitting Europe's best sides against each other in two-leg, home-and-home affairs

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Champions League Predictions, Picks and Best Bets

Newcastle at Qarabag FK

Qarabag have played in a lot of high-scoring matches in the Champions League, and that pushes me to back this match to go over 2.5 goals.

Counting their playoff-round matches, Qarabag have taken part in 10 games in this season's UCL. There have been at least four goals in eight of those 10 matches. We need only three goals for this bet to hit.

Since the start of the league phase, Qarabag have conceded multiple goals in seven of their eight outings. They've played two other EPL teams so far this campaign, and those matches totaled a combined 10 goals (2-2 versus Chelsea and a 6-0 loss at Liverpool).

While Newcastle have a poor away record in EPL play and this is a very long trip for them to Azerbaijan, I think they'll be able to create plenty of attacking chances. Newcastle have scored at least two goals in three straight games (across all competitions), and they may be shaking free from their road struggles as they've topped Tottenham and Aston Villa (FA Cup) in their past two road matches.

We should see attacking fireworks in this 12:45 p.m. ET match.

Atletico Madrid at Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid are a tough team to predict. Their past two matches have been a 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals followed by a 3-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano, a side in 17th in La Liga.

So, yeah, Atleti can be inconsistent.

I think Club Brugge can get at least a draw today.

Over Atleti's last eight matches, they've won only three times. They've played four away matches in the UCL, and they've won just one of those games.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have been really tough to beat at home in the UCL. Dating back to the qualification rounds, Club Brugge have played six home games in this season's Champions League, and they've lost just one of those contests (to Arsenal). They managed a draw against Barcelona in the split, so they've shown they can compete with the big boys.

Club Brugge will likely enter this first leg desperate to avoid defeat so they have a fighting chance in next week's second leg. Atleti will likely take a similar stance, believing they'll have a great chance to go through if they can avoid a loss today.

All in all, I find these +280 draw odds pretty appealing.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.