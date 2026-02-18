St. John's vs Marquette College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

The St. John's Red Storm (20-5, 13-1 Big East) will attempt to build on a seven-game road win streak when they square off against the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-11 Big East) on February 18, 2026 at Fiserv Forum.

St. John's vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

St. John's vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (81.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for St. John's (-9.5) versus Marquette on Wednesday. The total has been set at 156.5 points for this game.

St. John's vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Marquette has covered nine times in 26 chances against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, St. John's (6-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Marquette (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

The Red Storm have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 14 games at home, and they've covered six times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Golden Eagles have performed better against the spread at home (5-9-0) than on the road (3-7-0) this season.

St. John's has beaten the spread nine times in 14 conference games.

Marquette's Big East record against the spread is 6-9-0.

St. John's vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 18, or 85.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Storm have a win-loss record of 11-1 when favored by -490 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Marquette has won 7.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-13).

The Golden Eagles have played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +365 or longer, and fell in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 83.1% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 12.2 points per game (scoring 84.3 per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 72.1 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and has a +306 scoring differential overall.

Zuby Ejiofor's team-leading 16.2 points per game ranks 199th in the country.

Marquette's -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.0 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 77.7 per outing (285th in college basketball).

Marquette's leading scorer, Nigel James Jr., ranks 226th in college basketball, putting up 15.8 points per game.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. They record 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 52nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6 per contest.

Ejiofor's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Red Storm and rank 111th in college basketball action.

The Golden Eagles average 31.0 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.5 boards per game.

Ben Gold tops the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (438th in college basketball).

St. John's ranks 79th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 35th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Eagles' 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 272nd in college basketball, and the 95.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 217th in college basketball.

