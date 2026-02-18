Illinois vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 18

Big Ten play features the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) on the road against the USC Trojans (18-7, 7-7 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Illinois vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (65%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Illinois-USC spread (Illinois -9.5) or over/under (151.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Illinois vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 16 times in 26 chances against the spread this season.

USC has compiled a 13-11-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Illinois (10-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.8%) than USC (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 15 games at home, and they've covered five times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .556 (5-4-0).

Illinois has covered the spread nine times in 15 conference games.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, USC is 8-6-0 this season.

Illinois vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Fighting Illini have won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -521 or better on the moneyline.

USC has won 37.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-5).

The Trojans have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 83.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois averages 84.2 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (50th in college basketball). It has a +416 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16 points per game.

Keaton Wagler's 18.5 points per game lead Illinois and are 74th in college basketball.

USC's +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.3 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

Chad Baker-Mazara's team-leading 18.3 points per game rank him 82nd in the nation.

The Fighting Illini rank sixth in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.3 more than the 28 their opponents average.

David Mirkovic paces the team with eight rebounds per game (71st in college basketball action).

The Trojans record 33.7 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Jacob Cofie is 129th in the country with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Trojans.

Illinois' 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 88.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 48th in college basketball.

The Trojans' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 140th in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 127th in college basketball.

