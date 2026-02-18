Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SportsNet

The Chicago Bulls (24-31) host the Toronto Raptors (32-23) after losing three home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -6.5 234.5 -235 +194

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (57.7%)

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-28-0).

The Bulls are 24-30-1 against the spread this year.

Raptors games have gone over the total 22 times this season.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 28 times in 55 opportunities (50.9%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 29 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 26 games when playing on the road.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under in 12 of 29 home games (41.4%), compared to 10 of 26 road games (38.5%).

This season, Chicago is 13-13-1 at home against the spread (.481 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-17-0 ATS (.393).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (12 of 27), and 57.1% of the time away (16 of 28).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17 points, 4.4 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.4 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 36.3% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis averages 15.2 points for the Bulls, plus 5.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

Josh Giddey averages 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He is also making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 2.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Bulls are receiving 12.4 points, 3 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Tre Jones.

The Bulls get 14.4 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

