Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 2

No. 4 Duke and No. 15 Florida square off at 7:30 p.m. ET, which is one of seven games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers at Syracuse Orange

No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers at Syracuse Orange Projected Winner: Tennessee (79.85% win probability)

Tennessee (79.85% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-7.5)

Tennessee (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

Michigan State vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (74.43% win probability)

Michigan State (74.43% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-5.5)

Michigan State (-5.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: Peacock

Duke vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 15 Florida Gators at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

No. 15 Florida Gators at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (79.61% win probability)

Duke (79.61% win probability) Spread: Duke (-8.5)

Duke (-8.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN

Rutgers vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Winner: Purdue (79.12% win probability)

Purdue (79.12% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-14.5)

Purdue (-14.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (57.30% win probability)

Kansas (57.30% win probability) Spread: UConn (-2.5)

UConn (-2.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Matchup: No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (76.42% win probability)

Kentucky (76.42% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-6.5)

Kentucky (-6.5) Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon vs. USC

Matchup: No. 24 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

No. 24 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: USC (54.87% win probability)

USC (54.87% win probability) Spread: USC (-2.5)

USC (-2.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

