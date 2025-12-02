Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 2
No. 4 Duke and No. 15 Florida square off at 7:30 p.m. ET, which is one of seven games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.
Syracuse vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (79.85% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-7.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Michigan State vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (74.43% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-5.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: Peacock
Duke vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 15 Florida Gators at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (79.61% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-8.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
Rutgers vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Winner: Purdue (79.12% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-14.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Kansas vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (57.30% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-2.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Kentucky vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (76.42% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-6.5)
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
Oregon vs. USC
- Matchup: No. 24 USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: USC (54.87% win probability)
- Spread: USC (-2.5)
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
