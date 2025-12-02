Tennessee vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Syracuse Orange (4-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) on December 2, 2025 at JMA Wireless Dome. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Arena: JMA Wireless Dome

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (79.8%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Tennessee-Syracuse spread (Tennessee -8.5) or over/under (146.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Syracuse has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee (2-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Syracuse (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread at home (9-8-0) than they did on the road (5-6-0) last season.

The Orange were better against the spread at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

The Volunteers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Syracuse has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Orange have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 81.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Tennessee was 167th in the nation offensively (74 points scored per game) and 10th-best defensively (63.1 points allowed).

On the boards, Tennessee was 105th in the country in rebounds (33.2 per game) last year. It was 13th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5 per game).

With 15.4 assists per game last season, Tennessee was 61st in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 40th in the nation in committing them (9.6 per game) last season. It was 250th in forcing them (10.5 per game).

Syracuse scored 74.7 points per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 77.8 points per contest (322nd-ranked).

Syracuse averaged 33.6 rebounds per game (75th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Syracuse put up 13.6 assists per game, which ranked them 174th in college basketball.

Syracuse ranked 259th in college basketball at 12 turnovers per contest, but it forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 25th-worst in college basketball.

