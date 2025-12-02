Michigan State vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 2, 2025. The Hawkeyes have also won seven games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (75.2%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Michigan State-Iowa spread (Michigan State -5.5) or total (131.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Iowa has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Spartans covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in nine games on the road.

Last year, the Hawkeyes were 7-11-0 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-7-0 ATS (.300).

Michigan State vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -240 or better.

Iowa has not played as the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Hawkeyes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 70.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points conceded last year, Michigan State was 78th in college basketball offensively and 44th on defense.

Last year, Michigan State was 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.7 per game) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2).

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State was 24th-best in the nation last season.

Last season, Michigan State was 135th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.7 per game) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).

Because of Iowa's defensive struggles last year, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 79.7 points allowed per game, it was forced to rely on its offense, which ranked 16th-best in college basketball tallying 82.5 points per game.

Iowa ranked 21st-worst in college basketball with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 29.7 boards per game (310th-ranked in college basketball).

Iowa racked up assists last season, ranking third-best in the nation with 18.3 per contest.

Iowa averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.0 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!