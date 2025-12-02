Duke vs Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Duke Blue Devils (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Florida Gators (5-2) on December 2, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (79.6%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Duke-Florida spread (Duke -8.5) or over/under (157.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Florida has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

When playing at home last season, the Blue Devils had a worse record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-2-0).

The Gators performed better against the spread at home (11-5-0) than away (6-4-0) last year.

Duke vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Blue Devils have not lost in three games this year when favored by -429 or better on the moneyline.

This is the first time this season Florida is playing as the moneyline underdog.

The Gators have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +330 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 33.1 points per game (scoring 91.9 per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per contest to rank third in college basketball) and has a +265 scoring differential overall.

Cameron Boozer's 22.9 points per game lead Duke and are fifth in the nation.

Florida has a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.3 points per game. It is putting up 85.9 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.6 per outing to rank 171st in college basketball.

Florida's leading scorer, Thomas Haugh, ranks 102nd in the nation, averaging 17.9 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 16th in the country at 40.3 rebounds per game. That's 12.7 more than the 27.6 their opponents average.

Boozer tops the Blue Devils with 9.8 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball action).

The 45.1 rebounds per game the Gators accumulate rank first in the country, 16.2 more than the 28.9 their opponents record.

Rueben Chinyelu tops the team with 11.1 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball).

Duke ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 114 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 72.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Gators rank 162nd in college basketball with 98.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 56th defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

