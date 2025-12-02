Kentucky vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) on December 2, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (76.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Kentucky-North Carolina spread (Kentucky -6.5) or total (163.5 points).

Kentucky vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

North Carolina has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats fared better at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Tar Heels' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .467 (7-8-0). Away, it was .333 (4-8-0).

Kentucky vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky was defeated in the one game it played as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wildcats have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -275.

North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tar Heels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +215 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 73.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Kentucky was seventh-best in the country on offense (84.4 points scored per game) and ranked 315th on defense (77.2 points allowed).

Kentucky collected 34.1 rebounds per game and gave up 32.1 boards last year, ranking 63rd and 239th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Kentucky was 17th-best in the nation in assists with 16.9 per game.

With 10.4 turnovers committed per game and 9.9 turnovers forced last season, Kentucky was 108th and 312th in college basketball, respectively.

North Carolina was 29th in the nation last season with 80.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 261st with 74.7 points allowed per game.

North Carolina pulled down 33.2 rebounds per game (105th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

North Carolina put up 14.7 assists per game, which ranked them 93rd in college basketball.

North Carolina averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest (288th-ranked).

