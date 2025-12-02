USC vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The USC Trojans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 2, 2025 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

USC vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

USC vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: USC win (54.1%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's USC-Oregon spread (USC -1.5) or total (154.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

USC vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

USC has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Oregon has compiled a 0-7-0 record against the spread this year.

USC covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Oregon covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Trojans covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 19 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered four times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread last season, the Ducks had better results on the road (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0).

USC vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

USC has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Trojans have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -137 or better.

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 57.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

USC vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

USC averages 91.9 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 77.6 per contest (263rd in college basketball). It has a +100 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.3 points per game.

USC's leading scorer, Rodney Rice, ranks 31st in the country scoring 20.3 points per game.

Oregon has a -7 scoring differential, putting up 73.7 points per game (268th in college basketball) and allowing 74.7 (214th in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle is 191st in college basketball with a team-leading 16.3 points per game.

The Trojans rank 85th in college basketball at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's four more than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Jacob Cofie tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball play).

The Ducks win the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. They are recording 35.9 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6.

Bittle paces the Ducks with 7.8 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball).

USC averages 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (60th in college basketball), and allows 89.1 points per 100 possessions (136th in college basketball).

The Ducks rank 278th in college basketball with 91.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 217th defensively with 93.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!