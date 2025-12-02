Purdue vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 2, 2025 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Purdue vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (78.9%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Purdue-Rutgers spread (Purdue -15.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Purdue vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Rutgers has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Boilermakers played better at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Scarlet Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .533 (8-7-0). On the road, it was .364 (4-7-0).

Purdue vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Boilermakers have been listed as a favorite of -1786 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Rutgers has gone 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 21.7 points per game (scoring 89.7 per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while allowing 68 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball) and has a +152 scoring differential overall.

Fletcher Loyer's team-leading 16.1 points per game ranks 202nd in the nation.

Rutgers is outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.8 points per game (292nd in college basketball) and allows 67.6 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Dylan Grant's 15.6 points per game paces Rutgers and ranks 241st in the nation.

The 38.6 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 32nd in the country, and are 11.2 more than the 27.4 their opponents pull down per outing.

Trey Kaufman-Renn averages 10.6 rebounds per game (ranking 11th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Scarlet Knights pull down 34.5 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by five boards per game.

Emmanuel Ogbole's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Scarlet Knights and rank 127th in the nation.

Purdue averages 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and allows 85.9 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball).

The Scarlet Knights' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 249th in college basketball, and the 88 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 119th in college basketball.

