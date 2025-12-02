UConn vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (6-1) on December 2, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN2.

UConn vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

UConn vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (58.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's UConn-Kansas spread (UConn -1.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

UConn vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won two games against the spread this season.

Kansas has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That's less often than Kansas covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (33.3%).

Against the spread last year, the Huskies fared worse when played at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks performed better at home (8-9-0) than away (5-7-0) last year.

UConn vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in two of the three contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by -128 or better by bookmakers this year.

Kansas is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Jayhawks have gone 1-2 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (33.3%).

UConn has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn's +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

UConn's leading scorer, Solomon Ball, ranks 368th in the country putting up 14.3 points per game.

Kansas puts up 76.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (30th in college basketball). It has a +94 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Flory Bidunga paces Kansas, scoring 15.8 points per game (230th in college basketball).

The Huskies win the rebound battle by seven boards on average. They collect 34 rebounds per game, which ranks 171st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27 per outing.

Alex Karaban tops the Huskies with 5.7 rebounds per game (399th in college basketball action).

The 36 rebounds per game the Jayhawks accumulate rank 92nd in the country, 6.7 more than the 29.3 their opponents record.

Bidunga leads the Jayhawks with 8.4 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball).

UConn ranks 37th in college basketball with 108.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 80.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Jayhawks average 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (121st in college basketball), and allow 85.3 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

