NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 6

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 6

The men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday includes eight games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 7 Houston playing No. 14 Texas Tech at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here are the betting odds to break down before Tuesday in college basketball.

Penn State vs. Michigan

Bet on Penn State vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs. Georgia

Bet on Florida vs. Georgia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Duke

Bet on Louisville vs. Duke with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs. Iowa

Bet on Minnesota vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF

Bet on Oklahoma State vs. UCF with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. TCU

Bet on Kansas vs. TCU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. Texas Tech

Bet on Houston vs. Texas Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Texas

Bet on Tennessee vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

