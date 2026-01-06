Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 6

The men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday includes eight games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 7 Houston playing No. 14 Texas Tech at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here are the betting odds to break down before Tuesday in college basketball.

Penn State vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Winner: Michigan (87.25% win probability)

Michigan (87.25% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-22.5)

Michigan (-22.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Florida vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 18 Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

No. 18 Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (69.41% win probability)

Florida (69.41% win probability) Spread: Florida (-9.5)

Florida (-9.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: SEC Network

Louisville vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (54.06% win probability)

Louisville (54.06% win probability) Spread: Duke (-1.5)

Duke (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Minnesota vs. Iowa

Matchup: No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Winner: Iowa (71.55% win probability)

Iowa (71.55% win probability) Spread: Iowa (-6.5)

Iowa (-6.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: BTN

Oklahoma State vs. UCF

Matchup: No. 25 UCF Knights at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 25 UCF Knights at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Winner: Oklahoma State (51.78% win probability)

Oklahoma State (51.78% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma State (-4.5)

Oklahoma State (-4.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

Kansas vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (72.96% win probability)

Kansas (72.96% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-6.5)

Kansas (-6.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Houston vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Houston Cougars

No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (72.70% win probability)

Houston (72.70% win probability) Spread: Houston (-6.5)

Houston (-6.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tennessee vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (80.18% win probability)

Tennessee (80.18% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-10.5)

Tennessee (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

