Kansas vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1 Big 12) on January 6, 2026 at Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (72.2%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Kansas-TCU spread (Kansas -6.5) or total (139.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

TCU has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

TCU covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Kansas covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (83.3%).

The Jayhawks had a better record against the spread at home (8-9-0) than they did in road games (5-7-0) last season.

Last year, the Horned Frogs were 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). On the road, they were 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Kansas vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in seven of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Jayhawks have not lost in four games this year when favored by -334 or better on the moneyline.

TCU has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-1).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 77% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas scored 76.1 points per game and gave up 69.6 last year, ranking them 112th in the country on offense and 91st on defense.

On the glass, Kansas was 43rd in college basketball in rebounds (34.7 per game) last season. It was 211th in rebounds allowed (31.7 per game).

Kansas was fourth-best in the nation in assists (17.7 per game) last year.

At 11.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.3 turnovers forced last season, Kansas was 221st and 274th in the country, respectively.

TCU ranked 326th in college basketball last year with 67.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 74th with 68.7 points allowed per game.

Last year TCU pulled down 31.2 boards per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

TCU ranked 279th in the nation with 12.2 dimes per game.

With 10.9 turnovers per game, TCU ranked 150th in college basketball. It forced 12.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 100th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!