Michigan vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Michigan Wolverines (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) on January 6, 2026.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Michigan vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (87.2%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Michigan-Penn State spread (Michigan -22.5) or total (164.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 9-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Against the spread last season, the Wolverines performed worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Nittany Lions were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Michigan vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite 11 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Wolverines have not lost in four games this year when favored by -7692 or better on the moneyline.

Penn State has been the moneyline underdog a total of four times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +2200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 98.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +393 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 96.7 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (35th in college basketball).

Yaxel Lendeborg leads Michigan, scoring 15.1 points per game (272nd in the country).

Penn State is outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.1 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and allows 74.2 per outing (204th in college basketball).

Penn State's leading scorer, Kayden Mingo, ranks 292nd in college basketball, putting up 14.9 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 13.5 boards on average. They collect 42.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.6 per contest.

Aday Mara paces the Wolverines with 8.1 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball play).

The Nittany Lions lose the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They record 28.1 rebounds per game, 345th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.3.

Mingo averages 3.9 rebounds per game (1082nd in college basketball) to lead the Nittany Lions.

Michigan ranks 10th in college basketball by averaging 111.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 76.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Nittany Lions put up 102.9 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball), while allowing 97.8 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball).

