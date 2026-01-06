Florida vs Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Florida Gators (9-5, 0-1 SEC) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) on January 6, 2026.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (69.2%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Florida-Georgia spread (Florida -9.5) or over/under (173.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

Georgia is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Gators did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road tilts (6-4-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .667 (12-6-0). On the road, it was .400 (4-6-0).

Florida vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with five wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Gators have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -529 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Bulldogs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. It is putting up 84.3 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and is allowing 70.8 per contest to rank 119th in college basketball.

Thomas Haugh's 17.2 points per game lead Florida and rank 116th in the country.

Georgia outscores opponents by 25.4 points per game (posting 99.4 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 74.0 per outing, 199th in college basketball) and has a +355 scoring differential.

Georgia's leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, ranks 70th in the country, putting up 18.3 points per game.

The 43.1 rebounds per game the Gators average rank first in the nation, and are 16.7 more than the 26.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Rueben Chinyelu tops the Gators with 10.9 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball action).

The 40.6 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank seventh in the country, 7.3 more than the 33.3 their opponents grab.

Somto Cyril leads the Bulldogs with 6.4 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball).

Florida's 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 105th in college basketball, and the 85.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 44th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs average 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in college basketball), and give up 81.6 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

