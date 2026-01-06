Tennessee vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-1 SEC) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (9-5, 0-1 SEC) on January 6, 2026.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (80.2%)

Tennessee vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

Texas has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Tennessee and Texas cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Volunteers as favorites by 10.5 or more and Longhorns as underdogs by 10.5 or more).

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread at home (9-8-0) than they did in away games (5-6-0) last season.

The Longhorns were better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0) last year.

Tennessee vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

The Volunteers have been a -690 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Texas has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 87.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +252 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. It is putting up 83.3 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and is giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads Tennessee, averaging 17.6 points per game (96th in the country).

Texas outscores opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 88.6 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and conceding 73.4 per contest, 185th in college basketball) and has a +213 scoring differential.

Dailyn Swain is ranked 173rd in the country with a team-high 16.4 points per game.

The Volunteers grab 40.7 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) while conceding 25.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 15.4 boards per game.

Nate Ament averages 6.6 rebounds per game (ranking 218th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Longhorns record 38.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 26.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12.0 boards per game.

Swain leads the Longhorns with 7.4 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (77th in college basketball), and gives up 81.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Longhorns' 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 132nd in college basketball.

