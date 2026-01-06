Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) will visit the Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) after winning three road games in a row.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Duke vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (54.1%)

Duke is a 1.5-point favorite over Louisville on Tuesday and the total has been set at 162.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Duke vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Louisville has covered nine times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Louisville covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Blue Devils performed worse at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cardinals have a better winning percentage at home (.750, 6-2-0 record) than away (.250, 1-3-0).

Duke vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with seven wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -120 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Louisville has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 54.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +305 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer ranks third in the country with a team-leading 23.0 points per game.

Louisville's +297 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell is 37th in the nation with a team-high 19.6 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 10.3 boards on average. They record 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4 per outing.

Boozer's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 19th in college basketball play.

The 39.6 rebounds per game the Cardinals accumulate rank 10th in the nation, 10.0 more than the 29.6 their opponents pull down.

Sananda Fru leads the Cardinals with 6.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball).

Duke averages 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and allows 81.5 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

The Cardinals average 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and concede 83.7 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

