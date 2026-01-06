Houston vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Houston Cougars (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) on January 6, 2026. The Red Raiders have won four games in a row.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (72.7%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Houston-Texas Tech spread (Houston -6.5) or total (141.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Texas Tech is 6-8-0 ATS this year.

Houston (6-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Texas Tech (1-0) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Cougars covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered 10 times in 17 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Red Raiders had better results away (7-3-0) than at home (10-8-0).

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (90%) in those contests.

The Cougars have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -300 or better on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has been the underdog on the moneyline three total times this season. Texas Tech has finished 1-2 in those games.

The Red Raiders have played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 75% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in the nation in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last year.

Last season, Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9).

With 12.0 assists per game last year, Houston was 292nd in college basketball.

Last year, Houston was third-best in the nation in turnovers committed (8.4 per game) and ranked 85th in turnovers forced (12.3).

Last season Texas Tech posted 80.9 points per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.5 points per contest (70th-ranked).

Texas Tech was 84th in the country with 33.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 94th with 29.9 rebounds allowed per game.

Texas Tech put up 16.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 34th in the country.

Texas Tech forced 11.1 turnovers per game last season (197th-ranked in college basketball), but it averaged just 9.1 turnovers per contest (12th-best).

