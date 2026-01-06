Oklahoma State vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The UCF Knights (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) on January 6, 2026 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma State win (51.9%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Oklahoma State-UCF spread (Oklahoma State -4.5) or total (173.5 points).

Oklahoma State vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

UCF has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

UCF covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma State covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (25%).

The Cowboys covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered seven times in 15 games at home, and they covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Knights had a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 7-11-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma State has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cowboys have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -215 or better.

UCF is 3-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

The Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oklahoma State has an implied victory probability of 68.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Oklahoma State was 203rd in the country offensively (73.0 points scored per game) and 299th on defense (76.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Oklahoma State was 239th in the country in rebounds (30.9 per game) last year. It was 211th in rebounds conceded (31.7 per game).

Oklahoma State was 245th in the nation in assists (12.7 per game) last season.

Oklahoma State was 332nd in the nation in turnovers per game (13.1) and 23rd-best in turnovers forced (14.0) last year.

UCF ranked 43rd in college basketball with 79.8 points per contest last year, but on defense it struggled, surrendering 80.4 points per game (10th-worst in college basketball).

UCF, who ranked 119th in college basketball with 33.0 boards per game, allowed 34.9 rebounds per contest, which was 12th-worst in college basketball.

Last year UCF ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.9 per game.

Last season UCF committed 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (79th-ranked).

