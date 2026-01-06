Iowa vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) on January 6, 2026. The Golden Gophers have also won four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Williams Arena

Iowa vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa win (71.6%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Iowa-Minnesota spread (Iowa -6.5) or over/under (129.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has compiled an 11-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Iowa (9-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (81.8%) than Minnesota (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Against the spread last season, the Hawkeyes played better when playing at home, covering seven times in 18 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Golden Gophers were 5-14-0 at home against the spread (.263 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Hawkeyes have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -319 or better on the moneyline.

Minnesota has put together a 2-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer, the Golden Gophers have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 76.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa was the 16th-best team in the country in points scored (82.5 per game) but 16th-worst in points conceded (79.7) last season.

Last season, Iowa was 310th in the country in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4).

Iowa was third-best in the nation in assists (18.3 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Iowa was 35th in the nation in committing them (9.5 per game) last season. It was 112th in forcing them (12.0 per game).

Last year Minnesota put up 68.1 points per game (317th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Last season Minnesota pulled down 30.4 boards per game (281st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.0 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).

Last year Minnesota ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.2 per game.

Minnesota ranked 50th in the country with 9.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 305th with 10.0 forced turnovers per game.

