College Basketball: 5 Key Charity Exhibition Games This Preseason

It's officially the preseason in college basketball!

Check out below for five key charity exhibitions between now and opening night on Nov. 4th.

5 Key College Basketball Charity Exhibition Games

UConn vs. Rhode Island (Oct. 14th, Mohegan Sun)

Dan Hurley against his old team? Where do we sign! This matchup will be the Huskies' first competition against another Division 1 opponent since beating Purdue in the national title game last April. The Rams are entering their third season under Archie Miller.

St. John's at Rutgers (Oct. 17th)

The most anticipated season in recent memory for the Scarlet Knights gets going against Rick Pitino and the Red Storm. This game will serve as a debut for Rutgers' dynamic first-year duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. St. John's is expected to be in the Big East's top tier in 2024-25.

Kansas at Arkansas (Oct. 25th)

Bud Walton Arena should be on fire for this showdown, which will be one of two Charity Exhibitions for the Razorbacks, who will also play at TCU on Nov. 1st. The Jayhawks are currently ranked second in the ROTHSTEIN 45 while Arkansas checks in at ninth.

Arizona State at Duke (Oct. 27th)

Bobby Hurley's return to his alma mater features a preseason showcase for five-star freshman Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils. A word to the wise: Don't sleep on the Sun Devils. Hurley has quietly put together a quality roster in Tempe thanks to a pair of five-star freshmen in Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance. Arizona State looks like one of the more intriguing teams in the Big 12.

Alabama vs. Memphis (Oct. 28th, Huntsville)

The Crimson Tide are going to be appointment television each time they play this season, and that starts with this matchup against the Tigers. Alabama's rim protection should be greatly enhanced in 2024-25 thanks to the addition of Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi, who blocked 93 shots last season. By comparison, the Crimson Tide blocked 133 shots as a team a year ago.



Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.