College Basketball: 5 Can't-Miss Early-Season Tournaments for 2024-25

Four weeks from Monday, we will have college basketball!

Check out our list below for four can't miss early season tournaments during the 2024-25 college basketball season.

In no particular order:

College Basketball: Must-Watch Early-Season Tournaments

Maui Invitational

Teams Involved: UConn, Memphis, Michigan State, Colorado, Auburn, Iowa State, North Carolina, Dayton

The Skinny: Two-time defending national champion UConn highlights what is the best field that the Maui Invitational has had in years. Six of the eight teams in the event are currently ranked in the ROTHSTEIN 45. A potential UConn/Michigan State, North Carolina/Auburn or Iowa State semifinal on the second day of the event would feel like a regional semifinal doubleheader in the NCAA Tournament.

Battle 4 Atlantis

Teams Involved: Arizona, Davidson, Indiana, Louisville, Providence, Oklahoma, Gonzaga, West Virginia

The Skinny: This Bahamas based tournament never disappoints. A potential Arizona-Gonzaga matchup in the finals headlines what should be a fantastic three days of college basketball. The Wildcats and Bulldogs have yet to play head-to-head since former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd left Spokane to become Arizona's head coach in 2021.

Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship

Teams Involved: Baylor, St. John's, Tennessee, Virginia

The Skinny: Two teams in this event -- Baylor and Virginia -- have won national titles in the last five years. Another -- Tennessee -- reached the Elite Eight last season. And St. John's? The Red Storm have a significantly higher ceiling this year than they did last season under Rick Pitino.

Players Era Festival

Teams Involved: Alabama, Houston, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Creighton, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Oregon

The Skinny: The NIL component has carried much of the headlines regarding the first rendition of this event, but there's also eight high-level programs in this field. Both Alabama and Houston project to be potential number-one seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament while Rutgers, Creighton, Texas A&M, and Oregon are all currently ranked in the ROTHSTEIN 45.

Rady Children's Invitational

Teams Involved: Purdue, NC State, Ole Miss, BYU

The Skinny: A first-round matchup between the Boilers and the Wolfpack sounds delicious, but don't sleep on Ole Miss and BYU. Both enter the 2024-25 season with NCAA Tournament expectations. All four teams in this bracket could very well wind up a part of March Madness in 2025.

