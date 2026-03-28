College Basketball: 3 Best Bets for Today's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament Games
March Madness is on to the second week.
We've got four games on the schedule today. What are the best bets to target?
Let's dig in.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.
College Basketball Best Bets for Saturday Elite Eight
Illinois -6.5 vs Iowa
Spread Betting
Illinois remains the strongest side on the board due to its two-way efficiency, depth, and matchup control.
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Offensive + defensive efficiency edge
Illinois:
- 84.1 PPG
- +15 scoring margin
- Opponents shooting just 40.7% FG and 30.9% from three
Iowa:
- 74.9 PPG
- Much more reliant on offensive rhythm
Illinois can win in both:
- Fast-paced games
- Defensive grind-it-out games (proved vs Houston)
2. Tournament performance
- Illinois: beat Houston 65-55 (elite defensive showing)
- Iowa: survived multiple close games (Florida, Nebraska)
Illinois has shown more control and consistency
3. Head-to-head advantage
- Illinois beat Iowa 75-69 earlier this season
- Has won 10 of the last 11 matchups
In that game:
- Iowa star Bennett Stirtz struggled (5-of-17 shooting)
- Illinois dictated tempo and shot quality
4. Depth + scoring balance
Illinois has 4 players averaging double figures:
- Wagler: 17.7 PPG
- Mirkovic: 13.7 PPG / 8 RPG
- Stojakovic: 13.5 PPG
- Boswell: 12.9 PPG
Iowa is far more reliant on one primary creator.
Final prediction:
Illinois controls tempo and wins by multiple possessions.
Best Bet: Illinois -6.5
Iowa vs Illinois — Under 138.5
Total Points
This is a classic Elite Eight under spot, driven by familiarity and defensive adjustments.
Why this total has value:
1. Illinois defensive ceiling
- Held Houston to 55 points
- Top-tier half-court defense
2. Iowa’s path requires slowing the game
Iowa wins when:
- Possessions are limited
- Stirtz controls tempo
They are far less effective in high-scoring environments.
3. Head-to-head pace
Previous meeting:
- Total points: 144, but that required strong late scoring
- Game was largely controlled and half-court driven
With higher stakes → slower pace expected
4. Tournament trend
Elite Eight games:
- Typically slower
- More defensive intensity
- Fewer transition opportunities
Final prediction:
Possession-by-possession game → total stays under.
Best Bet: Under 138.5
Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) OVER 9.5 Rebounds vs Arizona
Trey Kaufman-Renn (PUR) - Total Rebounds
This is the best rebound prop bet in this matchup.
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Elite rebounding production
- 7.6 rebounds per game
- Purdue’s primary interior presence
2. Matchup advantage
Arizona:
- Plays faster → more shot attempts
- More missed shots = more rebound opportunities
3. Game script
Close spread (Arizona -5.5):
- Starters play heavy minutes
- Kaufman-Renn likely plays 30+ minutes
4. Interior matchup
Arizona relies heavily on:
- Younger frontcourt players
Purdue’s experience + physicality gives Kaufman-Renn an edge on the glass.
5. Tournament trend
Rebounding typically increases:
- In high-pressure games
- With more missed perimeter shots
Final prediction:
Kaufman-Renn controls the glass and clears the number.
Best Bet: Kaufman-Renn OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.