College Basketball: 3 Best Bets for Today's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament Games

March Madness is on to the second week.

We've got four games on the schedule today. What are the best bets to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.

College Basketball Best Bets for Saturday Elite Eight

Illinois -6.5 vs Iowa

Spread Betting Illinois Mar 28 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Illinois remains the strongest side on the board due to its two-way efficiency, depth, and matchup control.

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Offensive + defensive efficiency edge

Illinois:

84.1 PPG

+15 scoring margin

Opponents shooting just 40.7% FG and 30.9% from three

Iowa:

74.9 PPG

Much more reliant on offensive rhythm

Illinois can win in both:

Fast-paced games

Defensive grind-it-out games (proved vs Houston)

2. Tournament performance

Illinois: beat Houston 65-55 (elite defensive showing)

Iowa: survived multiple close games (Florida, Nebraska)

Illinois has shown more control and consistency

3. Head-to-head advantage

Illinois beat Iowa 75-69 earlier this season

Has won 10 of the last 11 matchups

In that game:

Iowa star Bennett Stirtz struggled (5-of-17 shooting)

struggled (5-of-17 shooting) Illinois dictated tempo and shot quality

4. Depth + scoring balance

Illinois has 4 players averaging double figures:

Wagler: 17.7 PPG

Mirkovic: 13.7 PPG / 8 RPG

Stojakovic: 13.5 PPG

Boswell: 12.9 PPG

Iowa is far more reliant on one primary creator.

Final prediction:

Illinois controls tempo and wins by multiple possessions.

Best Bet: Illinois -6.5

Iowa vs Illinois — Under 138.5

Total Points Under Mar 28 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a classic Elite Eight under spot, driven by familiarity and defensive adjustments.

Why this total has value:

1. Illinois defensive ceiling

Held Houston to 55 points

Top-tier half-court defense

2. Iowa’s path requires slowing the game

Iowa wins when:

Possessions are limited

Stirtz controls tempo

They are far less effective in high-scoring environments.

3. Head-to-head pace

Previous meeting:

Total points: 144, but that required strong late scoring

Game was largely controlled and half-court driven

With higher stakes → slower pace expected

4. Tournament trend

Elite Eight games:

Typically slower

More defensive intensity

Fewer transition opportunities

Final prediction:

Possession-by-possession game → total stays under.

Best Bet: Under 138.5

Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) OVER 9.5 Rebounds vs Arizona

Trey Kaufman-Renn (PUR) - Total Rebounds Trey Kaufman-Renn (PUR) Over Mar 29 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the best rebound prop bet in this matchup.

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Elite rebounding production

7.6 rebounds per game

Purdue’s primary interior presence

2. Matchup advantage

Arizona:

Plays faster → more shot attempts

More missed shots = more rebound opportunities

3. Game script

Close spread (Arizona -5.5):

Starters play heavy minutes

Kaufman-Renn likely plays 30+ minutes

4. Interior matchup

Arizona relies heavily on:

Younger frontcourt players

Purdue’s experience + physicality gives Kaufman-Renn an edge on the glass.

5. Tournament trend

Rebounding typically increases:

In high-pressure games

With more missed perimeter shots

Final prediction:

Kaufman-Renn controls the glass and clears the number.

Best Bet: Kaufman-Renn OVER 9.5 Rebounds

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.