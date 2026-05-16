Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (31-14) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-26)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NESN

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-1, 1.81 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 1-2, 2.78 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1, 1.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Payton Tolle (1-2, 2.78 ERA). Elder and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Elder starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. In each of Tolle's four starts that had a set spread, the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Tolle starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (59%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Red Sox. The Braves are +142 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -172.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Braves-Red Sox on May 16, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

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Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 25 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 15-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 45 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 30-15-0 against the spread in their 45 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 4-10 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Boston has a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

The Red Sox have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-24-1).

The Red Sox have a 17-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 50 hits, batting .287 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .615.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Drake Baldwin has a slash line of .298/.377/.530 this season and a team-best OPS of .908.

Among all qualified batters, he is 21st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Baldwin has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .237 with a double, four home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .283 with a .468 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Michael Harris II has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .308 this season.

Harris heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .270 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377, a slugging percentage of .463, and has 49 hits, all club-highs for the Red Sox (while batting .302).

He is 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras has five doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 94th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .284 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Jarren Duran is batting .174 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/15/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/1/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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