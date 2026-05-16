Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Athletics face the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Giants Game Info

Athletics (23-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-27)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | SF: (+110)

OAK: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

OAK: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-4, 4.07 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 1-0, 2.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the mound, while Trevor McDonald (1-0) will answer the bell for the Giants. Severino and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Severino's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. McDonald has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants covered in both opportunities. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for two McDonald starts this season -- they won both.

Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.4%)

Athletics vs Giants Moneyline

The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Giants are a +110 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Giants Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Athletics are +146 to cover, while the Giants are -178 to cover.

Athletics vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Athletics-Giants game on May 16, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won three of seven games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 25-19-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 11 of the 31 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.5%).

The Giants have gone 7-10 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.2%).

The Giants have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-24-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 18-27-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 56 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .614, both of which rank first among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .337 batting average and an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Langeliers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .276 with 40 walks and 28 runs scored. He's slugging .494.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Kurtz has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .196 with a .386 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .343 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .407. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 37 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Heliot Ramos is batting .267 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Athletics vs Giants Head to Head

5/15/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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