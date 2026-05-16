Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-18) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-29)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | LAA: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | LAA: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 5-1, 2.42 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 6-2, 1.66 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Wrobleski (5-1) for the Dodgers and Jose Soriano (6-2) for the Angels. Wrobleski's team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Wrobleski starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Angels have a 7-2-0 ATS record in Soriano's nine starts with a set spread. The Angels have played while the underdog on the moneyline for three of Soriano's starts this season, and they won each time.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -136 favorite, while the Angels are a +116 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are +128 to cover, while the Angels are -154 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Angels contest on May 16, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (60%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 23 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 45 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 22-23-0 against the spread in their 45 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels are 11-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Angels have gone 9-15 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (37.5%).

The Angels have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-25-0).

The Angels have collected a 21-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .537, fueled by 18 extra-base hits. He has a .305 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Max Muncy has 39 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead the Dodgers this season. He's batting .275 and slugging .563.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kyle Tucker has 40 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.349/.398.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 44 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 38 hits with a .407 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .244 and slugging .494.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 97th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 29th in slugging.

Zach Neto has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .229. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Jo Adell is slugging .394 to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

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