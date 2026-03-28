College Basketball Props: 3 Elite Eight Player Props for Today's NCAA Tournament Games

We're on to the second weekend, and we've got four Sweet 16 games coming at us today.

What are the best player prop bets to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

NCAA Tournament Prop Bets for Thursday's Sweet 16 Games

One of the big advantages Illinois has over Iowa is on the glass, and Mirkovic should be a force in the rebounding department today.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds David Mirkovic (ILL) -188 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the campaign, Iowa (50.8%) is just 170th in total rebound rate and Illinois (57.0%) is seventh. While the Hawkeyes just out-rebounded Florida (first in total rebound rate) by two in the second round, Illinois just out-rebounded Houston by 12 on Thursday. Illinois' rebounding performance versus the Cougars wasn't an outlier -- Iowa's against the Gators was.

When these two teams met in the regular season, the Illini won the rebounding battle by six at Iowa, and Mirkovic pulled down 12 boards.

Mirkovic finished with 10 rebounds in the Sweet 16 and had 17 in the first round. You can make a case for the over on his standard rebounds line of 8.5 (-122), but I'm opting to play it safe and take him to register at least eight rebounds.

My college basketball prop picks for Thursday's Sweet 16 games went well -- with one exception. I wrote up Loyer under 14.5 points and he scored 18.

I'm going back to the well today, because it's a similar matchup to Texas and I think Thursday's reasoning was sound.

Fletcher Loyer (PUR) - Total Points Fletcher Loyer (PUR) Under Mar 29 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Similar to Texas, Arizona is pretty good at limiting three-point tries. For the season, the Wildcats let up a 37.6% three-point attempt rate, the 119th-lowest mark. Unlike Texas, Arizona is actually really good on defense, slotting in third overall in KenPom D.

Limiting Loyer's three-point volume can go a long way toward keeping him under 15.5 points as Loyer takes just 2.8 two-point attempts per night.

In addition to the matchup, Loyer has to cool off at some point -- right?! He's shooting a blistering 52.5% from three over his last eight games, and that's on big-time volume (7.4 three-point tries per game). He's made an eye-popping 12 of 20 shots from beyond the arc over three NCAA Tournament games.

Loyer is undoubtedly an elite shooter, one of the nation's best, but even he can't maintain these kind of ridiculous shooting numbers as he's a career 41.2% three-point shooter.

Purdue point guard Braden Smith, who is 6-foot, is going to be in a tough spot defensively tonight against the backcourt of Jaden Bradley (6-foot-3) and Brayden Burries (6-foot-4).

My guess is Purdue puts C.J. Cox on Burries, which would likely result in Smith having to spend a lot of time on Bradley, and that pushes me toward the over on Bradley's points prop.

Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) - Total Points Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) Over Mar 29 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bradley has netted 14 and 18 points the last two games, and he's gone for at least 13 points in four of his previous five contests. He's scoring 13.3 points per game on the year for a balanced Arizona attack, and he's poured in an average of 14.1 points per night over 10 neutral-site games.

Purdue's weakness is defense, a unit that ranks 36th on KenPom, and while the Boilers have been better on D of late, Bradley should be in an advantageous spot tonight.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.