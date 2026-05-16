Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-24) vs. San Diego Padres (26-18)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | SD: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-3, 3.78 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 2-2, 5.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (2-3) for the Mariners and Walker Buehler (2-2) for the Padres. Gilbert's team is 2-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gilbert's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Buehler's eight starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 3-1 in Buehler's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.8%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

Seattle is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +114 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +158 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -192.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Padres on May 16, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 21 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 18 of 31 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 46 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 17-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have put together a 9-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Diego has a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The Padres have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-25-1).

The Padres have a 24-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 51 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .305.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .257 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford is batting .211 with a .353 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Josh Naylor is batting .247 with a .310 OBP and 20 RBI for Seattle this season.

Naylor has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double and two walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated 41 hits with a .335 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .263.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 66th, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 70th in slugging.

Manny Machado has four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .185. He's slugging .331 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualifying players, he is 163rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .240 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

5/15/2026: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/26/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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