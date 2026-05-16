Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (28-17) vs. New York Mets (18-26)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)

NYY: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA vs Huascar Brazoban (Mets) - 2-1, 2.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound, while Huascar Brazoban (2-1) will get the nod for the Mets. Rodon and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Rodon's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Brazoban has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets went 1-1-0. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Brazoban start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (56%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -130 favorite, while the Mets are a +110 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +130 to cover, while the Mets are -156 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Mets on May 16, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 25 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 21 of 33 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 43 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 24-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won two of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

The Mets have not yet won a game when they entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer in six chances.

The Mets have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-24-4).

The Mets have put together a 17-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has an OPS of 1.010, fueled by an OBP of .401 and a team-best slugging percentage of .609 this season. He has a .267 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he is 57th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ben Rice has 43 hits and an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .686. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .314.

His batting average is 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage first.

Cody Bellinger has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .169 with a .302 OBP and 26 RBI for New York this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .271 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Mark Vientos is hitting .234 with five doubles, six home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Marcus Semien has six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.

Bo Bichette's .275 slugging percentage paces his team.

Yankees vs Mets Head to Head

5/15/2026: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/6/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/5/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/4/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2025: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/17/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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