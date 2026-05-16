Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (21-23) vs. Houston Astros (18-28)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-152) | HOU: (+128)

TEX: (-152) | HOU: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 3-2, 2.62 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 1-3, 3.12 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jacob deGrom (3-2) for the Rangers and Kai-Wei Teng (1-3) for the Astros. deGrom and his team have a record of 7-1-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Teng has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros failed to cover in both opportunities. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Teng starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (51.8%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +112 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -134.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

Rangers versus Astros, on May 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

Texas has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 44 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 24-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 12 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.4%).

Houston has gone 3-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (23.1%).

The Astros have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-17-1).

The Astros have collected an 18-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 49 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497. He's batting .316.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .283 with a .462 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Corey Seager has been key for Texas with 28 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .431, a slugging percentage of .637, and has 54 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .321).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is fourth in slugging.

Alvarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Christian Walker is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is batting .245 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .257 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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