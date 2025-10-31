Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Clippers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSC

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-4) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSC. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -10.5 226.5 -429 +340

Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (85.3%)

Clippers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Clippers covered 46 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 10.5 points or more, the Pelicans went 8-11-1 last year.

Last season, 39 Clippers games hit the over.

Out of 82 Pelicans games last year, 45 hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Los Angeles fared better at home, covering 28 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

New Orleans performed better against the spread at home (21-18-2) than away (12-29-0) last year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden recorded 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists last year. He also drained 41% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Ivica Zubac collected 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Chris Paul's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He made 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He sank 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Last season, Bradley Beal recorded 17 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He drained 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Jordan Poole averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3 rebounds last season.

Trey Murphy III put up 21.2 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Yves Missi averaged 9.1 points, 1.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Zion Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 5.3 assists and 7.2 boards.

Jose Alvarado's numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

