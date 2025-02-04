Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Pacific Division opponents meet when the Los Angeles Clippers (28-21) host the Los Angeles Lakers (28-19) at Intuit Dome, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The Clippers are 7.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 219.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7.5 219.5 -334 +270

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (69%)

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-19-1).

In the Lakers' 47 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 20 times out of 47 chances.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 48.9% of the time this season (23 of 47 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, the Clippers own a better record against the spread (18-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (11-12-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 25 opportunities this season (44%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 24 opportunities (37.5%).

This season, the Lakers are 13-9-0 at home against the spread (.591 winning percentage). On the road, they are 11-12-2 ATS (.440).

Lakers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 22) than away (13 of 25) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.6 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.1 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with an average of 2.1 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.