Clippers vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Clippers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-5) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Intuit Dome. The game airs on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Clippers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -124 +106

Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (65.4%)

Clippers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have covered the spread two times this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over three times out of six chances this season.

The 76ers have gone over the point total 83.3% of the time this season (five of six games with a set point total).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.1 points, 8.7 boards and 9.9 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 17.4 points, 13 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 45% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the floor and 47.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.1 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers are receiving 16.8 points, 4.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

The 76ers receive 10.2 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.1% of his shots from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2.5 treys.

