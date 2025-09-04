Clemson vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Troy Trojans.

Clemson vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-33333) | Troy: (+4000)

Clemson: (-33333) | Troy: (+4000) Spread: Clemson: -33.5 (-110) | Troy: +33.5 (-110)

Clemson: -33.5 (-110) | Troy: +33.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Clemson vs Troy Betting Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

Troy is winless against the spread this season.

One Troy game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

Clemson vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (96.2%)

Clemson vs Troy Point Spread

Clemson is a 33.5-point favorite against Troy. Clemson is -110 to cover the spread, and Troy is -110.

Clemson vs Troy Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Clemson-Troy on Sept. 6, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Clemson vs Troy Moneyline

Clemson is the favorite, -33333 on the moneyline, while Troy is a +4000 underdog.

Clemson vs. Troy Points Insights

The Tigers had an average implied point total of 35.0 last season, which is 8.0 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).

The 31.3-point average implied total last season for the Trojans is 22.3 more points than the team's 9-point implied total in this matchup.

Clemson vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

