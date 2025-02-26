Clemson vs Notre Dame Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Clemson Tigers (22-5, 14-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 6-10 ACC) on February 26, 2025 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (85.4%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Clemson-Notre Dame spread (Clemson -13.5) or over/under (136.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together a 17-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Clemson (2-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Notre Dame (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 15 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish have been better at home (6-8-0) than away (4-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Clemson is 12-4-0 this year.

Notre Dame's ACC record against the spread is 7-9-0.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has won in 17, or 85%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1299 or better on the moneyline.

Notre Dame has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Notre Dame has finished 1-10 in those games.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline underdog of +760 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 92.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson has a +297 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and is allowing 66.5 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Chase Hunter leads Clemson, recording 17.0 points per game (111th in the country).

Notre Dame puts up 73.3 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (182nd in college basketball). It has a +38 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Markus Burton's team-leading 20.3 points per game rank him 10th in the nation.

The Tigers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. They are pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7 per outing.

Ian Schieffelin's 9.4 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 20th in college basketball play.

The Fighting Irish grab 31.2 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 28.6 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Kebba Njie leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball).

Clemson puts up 102.2 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

The Fighting Irish average 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (95th in college basketball), and give up 97.2 points per 100 possessions (291st in college basketball).

