Clemson vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Clemson Tigers facing the Florida State Seminoles.

Clemson vs Florida State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-126) | Florida State: (+108)

Clemson: (-126) | Florida State: (+108) Spread: Clemson: -2.5 (-106) | Florida State: +2.5 (-114)

Clemson: -2.5 (-106) | Florida State: +2.5 (-114) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs Florida State Betting Trends

Clemson has won twice against the spread this season.

Clemson has two wins ATS (2-6) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This year, four of Clemson's eight games have hit the over.

Florida State has covered the spread three times in seven games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Florida State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

This season, four of Florida State's seven games have hit the over.

Clemson vs Florida State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (63%)

Clemson vs Florida State Point Spread

Florida State is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Clemson. Florida State is -114 to cover the spread, and Clemson is -106.

Clemson vs Florida State Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Clemson-Florida State on Nov. 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Clemson vs Florida State Moneyline

Florida State is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -126 favorite.

Clemson vs. Florida State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 28.4 76 24.0 48 52.5 8 Florida State 40.0 15 20.6 27 54.2 8

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

