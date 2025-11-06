FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Clemson vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

College football's Saturday slate includes the Clemson Tigers facing the Florida State Seminoles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Clemson vs Florida State Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Clemson: (-126) | Florida State: (+108)
  • Spread: Clemson: -2.5 (-106) | Florida State: +2.5 (-114)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs Florida State Betting Trends

  • Clemson has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Clemson has two wins ATS (2-6) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • This year, four of Clemson's eight games have hit the over.
  • Florida State has covered the spread three times in seven games.
  • As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Florida State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
  • This season, four of Florida State's seven games have hit the over.

Clemson vs Florida State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Seminoles win (63%)

Clemson vs Florida State Point Spread

Florida State is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Clemson. Florida State is -114 to cover the spread, and Clemson is -106.

Clemson vs Florida State Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Clemson-Florida State on Nov. 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Clemson vs Florida State Moneyline

Florida State is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -126 favorite.

Clemson vs. Florida State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Clemson28.47624.04852.58
Florida State40.01520.62754.28

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Check out even more in-depth Clemson vs. Florida State analysis on FanDuel Research.

