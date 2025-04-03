Cincinnati vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

The Cincinnati Bearcats (19-15, 7-13 Big 12) host the UCF Knights (18-16, 7-13 Big 12) in Big 12 action at MGM Grand Garden Arena, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Cincinnati vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (71.6%)

Cincinnati is a 6.5-point favorite against UCF on Thursday and the total is set at 154.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

Cincinnati vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 17-17-0 ATS this season.

UCF has compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Cincinnati (9-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than UCF (7-3) does as the underdog (70%).

Against the spread, the Bearcats have played worse at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (7-11-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Cincinnati is 10-12-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, UCF is 10-12-0 this year.

Cincinnati vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has won in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bearcats have a mark of 12-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -265 or better on the moneyline.

UCF has won four of the 17 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (23.5%).

The Knights have a 1-8 record (winning just 11.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cincinnati has a 72.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati has a +181 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. It is putting up 70.9 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball and is giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

Jizzle James' team-leading 12.8 points per game ranks 564th in the nation.

UCF puts up 79.2 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 80.0 per outing (345th in college basketball). It has a -26 scoring differential.

Keyshawn Hall's 18.8 points per game paces UCF and ranks 50th in college basketball.

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 181st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.8 per outing.

Dillon Mitchell averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 208th in college basketball) to lead the Bearcats.

The Knights are 126th in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 34.8 their opponents average.

Hall's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Knights and rank 154th in the country.

Cincinnati records 94.3 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball), while allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

The Knights rank 221st in college basketball with 94.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 228th defensively with 95.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

