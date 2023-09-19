Chris Godwin Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Wide receiver Chris Godwin faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (326.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Is Godwin a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Eagles? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Godwin this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Godwin vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.33

7.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.46

54.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Godwin Fantasy Performance

Godwin has compiled 10.9 fantasy points in 2023 (5.5 per game), which ranks him 70th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 170 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Godwin has accumulated 10.9 total fantasy points, catching 10 balls (on 14 targets) for 109 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Godwin posted 5.8 fantasy points, recording five receptions on eight targets for 58 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Godwin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.